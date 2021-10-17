Investment analysts have indicated that the expectation of third quarter (Q3) earning reports by quoted companies will sustain the positive sentiment in the market.

Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited stated that, “in the new week, given the moderation in September inflation rate to 16.63 per cent and the decline in 364-day treasury bills (T-bills) rate, we expect the NGX index to close in green even as companies begin to release nine months of 2021 results which we anticipate to be largely positive.”

This week, Afrinvest Limited expected a sustained bullish performance as positive sentiment continues to build up in anticipation of more Q3 earnings release.

Analysts at Cordros Securities Limited said: “this week, we expect investors’ sentiment will be shaped by Q3 earnings releases and the outcome of the bond auction scheduled to hold on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 as they seek clarity on the movement of yields in the Fixed Income (FI) market.

“As a result, we envisage a mixed trading pattern due to bargain hunting activities in dividend-paying stocks amid intermittent profit-taking activities. Notwithstanding, we reiterate the need for positioning in only fundamentally sound stocks as the weak macro environment remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings,” the analysts pointed out.

The chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Mr Ambrose Omordion stated that, “we expect a mixed trend as traders book profit to reposition for Q3 earnings season and year end, just as candlestick formation support uptrend on a high volume. It is equally noteworthy that any pullback for now is for accumulation ahead of economic data and earnings reporting season.”

To him, “many stocks are trading within their buy ranges, a situation expected to attract more funds into the equity space, given the dividend yield capable of serving as a hedge against inflation.

“Also, institutional investors and others continue to digest recently release economic data, outcome of Treasury bill auction were 91- and 182-days tenor rate remain unchanged and 364 days slide down by 25 points to 7.25 per cent for a whole one year ahead of last quarter and year end repositioning of portfolios.”

He added that “investors are still observing the interplay of forces in the FX market as the CBN postpone the launch of the new digital currency platform. The low volume suggests that institutional investors and others are not making move yet in the market, as they look at the economic data and policy direction of the economic managers.

“It is noteworthy that oil price rebounded in the international market; corporate actions, as well as the interim dividend possibilities, are around the corner.”

Meanwhile, last week, the local equities market sustained its bullish sentiment amid sustained investor interest, especially in the shares of Champion Breweries and FBN Holdings (FBNH).

Notably, Champion Breweries announced the proposed mandatory takeover of its minority interest, up to the tune of 1.197 billion shares, by the Raysun Nigeria Limited, the major shareholder of the company.

Hence, given the bargain hunting activity, the All-Share Index (ASI) rocketed week-on-week (W-o-W) by 1.39 per cent to close at 41,438.15 points. Similarly, market capitalisation rose N329 billion W-o-W to close at N21.625 trillion.

The positive sentiment reflected across all sub-sectors tracked, particularly the banking sector as its index ballooned by 2.69 per cent to close at 397.89 points. Also, the NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil & Gas and the NSE Industrial indexes rose by 1.60 per cent, 0.47 per cent, 0.64 per cent and 0.98 per cent respectively to close at 173.15 points, 566.96 points, 370.53 points and 2,112.12 points respectively.

Market breadth for the week was positive as 45 equities appreciated in price, 15 equities depreciated in price, while 95 equities remained unchanged. Champion Breweries led the gainers table by 49.52 per cent to close at N3.14, per share. FBNH followed with a gain of 29.59 per cent to close at N12.70, while Royal Exchange went up by 12.28 per cent to close to 64 kobo, per share.

On the other side, Learn Africa led the decliners table by 18.71 per cent to close at N1.26, per share. Ikeja Hotel followed with a loss of 7.89 per cent to close at N1.05 and Associated Bus Company declined by 5.88 per cent to close at 32 kobo, per share.

Also, market activity was positive given the huge transaction value on FBNH shares as a total turnover of 2.838 billion shares worth N31.653 billion in 23,355 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.179 billion shares valued at N21.963 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 22,438 deals.

The Financial Services Industry, measured by volume led the activity chart with 2.428 billion shares valued at N26.442 billion traded in 13,884 deals; contributing 85.56 per cent and 83.54 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods followed with 170.407 million shares worth N1.653 billion in 3,350 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry pulled transaction of 68.996 million shares worth N133.382 million in 625 deals.

Trading in the top three equities; FBN Holdings, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), measured by volume accounted for 1.834 billion shares worth N23.372 billion in 5,981 deals, contributing 64.61 per cent and 73.84 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

On Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) platform, a total of 135,084 units valued at N2.041 million were traded last week in 17 deals compared with a total of 260 units valued at N5,362.50 transacted previous week in two deals, while on the Bond market, a total of 19,603 units valued at N21.192 million were traded last week in 19 deals compared with a total of 62,005 units valued at N65.842 million transacted previous week in 39 deals.