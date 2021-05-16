BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Market observers expected the nation’s capital market to experience mixed trade performance in the new week, following the low-price attraction and impressive first quarter (Q1) results from companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited.

This is despite the rising yields in the fixed income market, amidst the galloping inflation that is throwing real rate of return into a deeper negative.

According to analysts at Afrivest Limited, we expect trading sessions to be a mix of bargain hunting and profit-taking activities this week.

Also, Cordros Capital Limited said: “in the week ahead, we do not think the bulls will repeat the flawless victory that ensued last week as the bears are likely to book profit across most counters.

“Consequently, we see more of a ‘choppy theme’ as cautious trading takes centre stage ahead of a critical MPC meeting scheduled later in the month. Notwithstanding, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the weak macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”

While analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited, said: “in the new week, we expect the equities market to sustain its performance as the equities market provides an opportunity for positive real returns despite rising inflation rate.”

The chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Ambrose Omordion, stated that, “we expect the mixed trend to continue on profit taking, positioning and portfolio rebalancing on the strength of the numbers released recently amidst the rising infection rate of the novel coronavirus across the globe and the high yields in the fixed income market.

“We also expect economic data like the 2021Q1 GDP report, April Purchasing Managers’ Index and inflation among others to reveal the state of the economy and give direction. The banking sector remains attractive on the back of the prevailing low prices, despite the Q1 mixed numbers.”

He, however, said, the pullbacks offer bargain hunters and income investors fresh opportunities to reposition in high dividend yields and undervalued stocks, while looking out for quarterly numbers that would support recovery, saying, this is based on the fact that the rising fixed income yields may not be enough to scare all investors away from the equity market.

Omordion restated that the way to go is to target dividend-paying stocks and fundamentally sound companies with growth prospects in 2021, looking the way of mispriced equities, adding that, this is especially given the rising oil prices that have so far supported the economy and equity market, despite the seeming improvement in the fixed income yield which had remained at negative real rate of return due to the subsisting high inflation.

“However, the strong and faster recovery may continue, depending on market forces, going forward, as propelled by 2020 full numbers and expected 2021 Q1 earnings reports, until the next MPC meeting in May.

“Also, the current undervalued state of the market offers investors opportunities to position for the short, medium and long-term, which is why investors should target fundamentally sound, and dividend-paying stocks for possible capital appreciation in the new year,” he said.

Meanwhile, last week, despite the shortened trading week due to the public holidays on Wednesday and Thursday to mark the end of holy month of Ramadan and commemorate the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, the bulls regained control of the market following a flawless victory over the bears in the three trading sessions of the week.

Analysts observed that buying interests were largely concentrated in banking stocks. Based on the preceding, the All-Share Index advanced by 283.14 points or 0.72 per cent week-on-week (W-o-W) to close at 39,481.89 points. Similarly, market capitalisation gained N148 billion W-o-W to close at N20.579 trillion.

Similarly, sectorial performance was positive; the NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil/Gas and the NSE Industrial indices rose by 3.72 per cent, 3.97 per cent, 0.32 per cent, 0.10 per cent and 0.78 per cent to 367.42 points, 204.89 points, 563.58 points, 285.47 points and 1,931.54 points respectively.

Market breadth for the week was positive as 33 equities appreciated in price, 19 equities depreciated in price, while 108 equities remained unchanged. Consolidated Hallmark Insurance led the gainers table by 25.64 per cent to close at 49 kobo, per share. Associated Bus Company followed with a gain of 19.12 per cent to close at 37 kobo, while Africa Prudential went up by 17.12 per cent to close to N6.50, per share.

On the other side, Academy Press led the decliners table by 10.00 per cent to close at 36 kobo, per share. Chams Plc followed with a loss of 9.09 per cent to close at 20 kobo and Japaul Gold & Ventures declined by 8.33 per cent to close at 55 kobo, per share.

Overall, a total turnover of 840.334 million shares worth N9.561 billion in 13,239 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.419 billion shares valued at N15.918 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 18,459 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 541.015 million shares valued at N5.493 billion traded in 7,824 deals; contributing 64.38 per cent and 57.45 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The ICT Industry followed with 90.382 million shares worth N571.642 million in 500 deals, while Conglomerates Industry traded a turnover of 84.792 million shares worth N512.775 million in 551 deals.

Trading in the top three equities; Access Bank, Zenith Bank and Etranzact International (measured by volume) accounted for 284.924 million shares worth N3.470 billion in 2,533 deals, contributing 33.91 per cent and 36.29 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

On Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) platform, a total of 14,477 units valued at N258,795.90 were traded last week in 4 deals compared with a total of 30,004 units valued at N1.704 million transacted previous week in 11 deals, while on the Bonds market, a total of 151,345 units valued at N157.944 million were traded last week in 75 deals compared with a total of 19,573 units valued at N21.027 million transacted previous week in eight deals.