The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has pledged its continuous advocacy towards attracting more participants to the Nigerian capital market even as the institute inducts 321 new associates and 40 fellows.

Also, the institute announced the commencement of its full-blown remote examination as candidates from the United States, United Kingdom and Hong Kong participated in its professional examination last September.

Speaking at the CIS’s 25th annual conference in Lagos, the president and chairman of council, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, explained that activities such as national workshops and conferences were ultimately aimed at sustaining the institute’s advocacy role.

Amolegbe noted that both the institute’s national workshop held in Abuja In August this year and the current conference were geared towards economic development.

According to him, the 25th annual conference with the theme: ‘Capital Market as a Catalyst for Economic Development and Sustainable Growth’ delves deep into the area of macroeconomics, on how the government, corporate bodies and individual investors can harness investment opportunities through the capital market.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman, House Committee on Capital Market, Babangida Ibrahim, assured the institute of continuous support of the government in ensuring that the capital market attracts more participants across different levels.

The Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, explained that there was a nexus between the development of a country’s capital market and the economy, as reflected in the percentage of market capitalisation to the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of developed economies.