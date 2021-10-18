Stockbrokers are warming up to unfold a new strategy that will enable the federal government to source long-term funds from the capital market.

The federal government’s budget deficit currently stands at N6.25 trillion. Despite mounting agitation from the private sector on the implications on the revenue, value of the Naira and inflation, the government has maintained its borrowing spree.

Meanwhile, stockbrokers have consistently urged the government to take advantage of the capital market to raise medium- and long-term funds to build infrastructure.

In a statement by the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), the hybrid conference with the theme, ‘Capital Market as a Catalyst for Economic Development and Sustainable Growth’, will hold in Lagos.

The president of CIS, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, explained that the 25th annual conference would come up with techniques by which the federal government could finance infrastructure through mobilisation of medium- and long-term funds from the capital market.

“We intend to hold discussions around optimising some elements of capital markets to improve economic development and sustainable growth in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The conference shall undertake a review of Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and opportunity for the Capital Market, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as an Engine of Growth for Economic Development, Crowdfunding: Its Regulations and Impacts, and Fintech Evolution and the Capital Market, among other topical issues.

“There will be a panel discussion with speakers drawn from the capital market community, regulatory bodies, academia, media, sister agencies, and those in the diaspora,” he said.

Also, the chairman, Programmes Committee, Mr Oluropo Dada, noted that this year’s conference would be historic, going by renewed interest of various professionals in the securities profession.