Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited and nine other stockbroking firms in the Nigerian capital market traded N1.031 trillion worth of shares from January to November, 2020.

Data obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Broker Performance Report in the first 11 months, from January 2, 2020 to November 30, 2020 showed that the 10 stockbroking firms traded 54.25 per cent of the total value of stocks exchanged in the review period and 49.74 per cent in terms of volume.

Specifically, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers led in value terms trading N194.095 billion, which is 10.21 per cent. EFG Hermes Nigeria followed with N192.013 billion or 10.10 per cent, while RenCap Securities recorded N157.411 billion or 8.28 per cent.

Cardinalstone Securities and CSL Stockbrokers facilitated N110.918 billion (5.83 per cent) and N93.276 billion (4.91 per cent) respectively. Cordros Securities traded N64.867 billion, while Chapel Hill Denham accounted for N60.512 billion or 3.18 per cent. Others are; Meristem Stockbrokers, FBN Quest Securities and Stonex Financial Nigeria traded shares worth, N56.420 billion, N55.294 billion and N46.488 billion, respectively.

Further analysis of the performance, in volume terms, showed that 10 stockbroking houses pulled a total of 86.532 billion shares. Inter State Securities led with 19.284 billion shares, representing 11.09 per cent of the total volume in the period under review. Cardinalstone Securities traded 12.974 billion shares or 7.46 per cent, while EFG Hermes recorded 10.197 billion shares.

Morgan Capital Securities and Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers accounted for 9.473 billion shares and 7.698 billion shares, respectively. Also, Recap Securities, Meristem Stockbrokers, CSL Stockbrokers, Chapel Hill Denham Securities and Apel Asset traded volume of shares of 6.78 billion, 6.292 billion, 5.722 billion, 4.223 billion and 3.888 billion, respectively.

In an effort to stimulate demand and engender competition in the stock broking community, the management of the Nigerian Stock Exchange had in September 2011 introduced ranking of brokers by transaction value and volume.

The stock market has recorded a year-to-date gain of 29.97 per cent as at November 27, 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the economy.

Capital market analysts stated that the domestic equities market has continued to rally as investors’ appetite for risky asset was sustained given the low-yield fixed-income environment.

This year has been one of the most eventful years for the Global economy and more specifically, the Nigerian economy. First, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic brought the Nigerian economy to a halt as the government, like other government across the world, implemented strict lockdown measures to curb a further spread of the virus.

Notably, the NSE which had started out as the best performing equities market in the world at the beginning of the year, quickly sank into bear territory, reaching an historic low at the peak of lockdowns.

However, the equities market downfall did not last for long as government’s relaxation of lockdown measures, low interest rate in the fixed income market coupled with resilient performance posted by corporates during the peak of lockdown in Q2, 2020 and growing financial system liquidity in H2, 2020 sparked a bullish run on the Nigerian stock market.

During the lock down, the Nigerian Stock Exchange kept operations very much alive thanks to a steady and consistent capacity building in technology, automation, and digitisation.

Meanwhile, market analysts identified volume of transactions as a major challenge facing stockbroking firms in Nigeria. According to them, there are a few stockbrokers working with foreign institutions, who collectively control major volumes traded in the market.

Market watchers believed that the dominance of these brokers appears to be the reasons they are dictating the tune in the Nigerian market for now and so anytime they start buying, the bulls return and when they stop buying and take their profit, the bears take over again.

Former president of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Mr. Oluwaseyi Abe, said the biggest challenge facing stockbrokers currently was low participation and low liquidity in the market.

“While the regulators and stockbrokers have been working hard to create new products such as the Exchange Traded Funds, the buy side of the market remains weak, especially from the local end,” he said.

On market performance, United Capital Plc said that the recent rally was mostly led by increased system liquidity resulting from an easing policy stance and a low yield environment.

According to the Company, investor’s appetite remained for long term Nigerian government instruments. Although we have observed profit-taking in the equities market since the second week of November, we expect the increased system liquidity to buoy demand for equities in December. We also expect rates for treasuries, barring any policy changes, to dampen further.

Also, the chief economist/head, Investment Research of PanAfrican Capital Holdings, Mr Moses Ojo attributed the equities market performance to low yield in fixed income instruments, saying that low yield in treasury bills created room for foreign Investors invest in the fundamentals shares on the NSE.

He expressed further that mixed earnings by listed banks tend to drive the equities market further in November. According to him, in this situation, there will be fund switching and the only short to medium term alternative asset class is the equities market.