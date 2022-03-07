Given the bearish trading activities last week, capital market analysts have predicted that bulls are expected to return to the Nigerian stock market following the spate of corporate actions and Oil & Gas acquisitions.

Analysts Optimism

Analysts at Cowry Assets Management Limited expects a marginal bullish run in the equities market on the back of year-end corporate releases this month, saying “specifically, we feel that the NGX Oil & Gas index may witness sustained rise amid the conflict in Eastern Europe.”

Cordros Securities Limited said: “we expect investors to take advantage of the significant moderation in the share prices to make a re-entry in dividend-paying stocks in the week ahead. However, we envisage a zig-zag pattern as intermittent profit-taking activities will likely persist due to medium-term expectations on the direction of yields in the FI market.

“Notwithstanding, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the unimpressive macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”

GTI Securities Limited added that, “bulls are expected to return to the market given the spate of corporate actions and oil and gas acquisitions, we anticipate improved market activity to encourage a bullish response this week.”

However, Afrinvest Limited said: “in the absence of positive catalysts to lift performance in the market, we expect the weak performance to persist in this week.”

Last Week’s Trading Activities

In the just concluded week, the local bourse witnessed bearish activity as investors turned their paper profit to cash in order to avoid a dividend trap.

Particularly, intense profit-taking activities witnessed in International Breweries, Lafarge Africa, NASCON Allied Industries (NASCON), Dangote Sugar Refinery, United Bank for Africa (UBA), and Guinness Nigeria drove the weekly loss.

Hence, the All-Share Index lost 0.13 per cent week-on-week (W-o-W) to close at 47,268.61 points. Similarly, market capitalisation declined N32 billion W-o-W to N25.475 trillion.

Most sector gauges closed in red territory. The NGX Banking index, NGX Insurance index, NGX Consumer Goods index and NGX Industrial Goods index fell by 2.71 per cent, 0.17 per cent, 1.71 per cent and 0.67 per cent to 438.81 points, 188.84 points, 576.24 points and 2,116.84 points respectively. On the other side, the NGX Oil & Gas rose by 10.61 per cent.

However, market breadth for the week was negative as 22 equities appreciated in price, 49 equities depreciated in price, while 85 equities remained unchanged. Seplat Energy led the gainers table by 20.25 per cent to close at N1,034.00, per share. Linkage Assurance followed with a gain of 16.00 per cent to close at 58 kobo, while FCMB Group went up by 11.80 per cent to close to N3.41, per share.

On the other side, RT Briscoe led the decliners table by 32.98 per cent to close at 63 kobo, per share. Learn Africa followed with a loss of 24.14 per cent to close at N1.98, while Nigerian Exchange Group declined by 18.84 per cent to close at N20.80, per share.

Overall, a total turnover of 1.374 billion shares worth N23.786 billion in 28,809 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.668 billion shares valued at N19.481 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 25,979 deals.

The financial services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 889.542 million shares valued at N8.036 billion traded in 14,034 deals; thus, contributing 64.74 per cent and 33.78 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates industry followed with 131.154 million shares worth N199.272 million in 1,259 deals, while ICT industry traded a turnover of 89.777 million shares worth N10.593 billion in 2,119 deals.

Trading in the top three equities; FCMB Group, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) and Zenith Bank (measured by volume) accounted for 416.676 million shares worth N2,989 billion in 3,321 deals, contributing 30.32 per cent and 12.57 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.