Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday, advised Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, to stop attacking him, and rather direct his efforts towards delivering good governance to the good people of the state.

Saraki, in a statement signed by his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, wondered why the governor would always talk about him, having left the office of the governor over a decade ago.

But in a swift reaction, the governor’s chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye said: “We didn’t attack him (Saraki). We stated the facts as they are. In doing so, we referenced his attempts to stand truth on its head. That’s all.”

Meanwhile, the statement from the Saraki’s media office said: “The Media Office of Abubakar Bukola Saraki noted the ‘long essay’ written by Rafiu Ajakaye, the Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq which was drifting with the name of Saraki from the headline to the last sentence.

“Ordinarily, one would ignore the piece as another diversionary gimmick being employed by a Governor and a government now reputed for failure to deliver on the numerous promises made to the people during elections.

“However, we consider it important to let the governor and his spin doctors know that the people have seen through their deception and thus, they should now direct their efforts towards delivering good governance to the good people of Kwara State.

“It is important for AbdulRazaq and his cohorts to be reminded that Saraki can never be governor again.

“He (Saraki) is not going to be on the ballot for the governorship in 2023. So, why do the governor and his government talk about Saraki every time? They should know that 2023 will be a verdict on whether he (the governor) had measured up to expectation as a competent and efficient administrator.

“The Kwara State governor should also know that 2023 will be a referendum on whether the promises he made to the people have been fulfilled.The election will not be about how many times he abused Saraki and what he did to antagonise the Saraki family.”

The statement noted that while the government owes a responsibility to the people to periodically give them an account of its achievements, every government should know that the people are more discerning and they can sift the truth and separate it from empty claims or mere grandstanding.