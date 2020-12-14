By Orjime Moses |

The Department of State Services (DSS) has stated that government and security agencies cannot tackle insecurity in the country without the support of the citizens especially on intelligence gathering.

The director general, DSS, Yusuf Bichi urged Nigerians to rather than point accusing fingers at the security forces, support them to rid the country of all forms of criminality.

The DG who was represented by Peter Afunanya, the Service spokesperson, made this call on Saturday at the Security and Emergency Awards (SEMA 2020) at the Nicon Luxury hotel Abuja, where the service was conferred with an award by Emergency Digest, a subsidiary of Image Merchants “We call on Nigerians to support security agencies and the government.

Security is no longer for the government alone; there is a need for collaborative efforts and partnership. You continue to stay in your comfort zone and continue to blame security agencies for all, but the information that the security agencies need, have you brought it?

“All those bad people are part of our communities, they live in our neighbourhood, if you know one, tell the security agencies about them.

If you have not done all these, it’s time for us to have a rethink, it’s time for us to have a change of mind to re-dedicate ourselves to the ideals of building a country that is devoid of any kind of insecurity,” he said.