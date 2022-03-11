Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega, yesterday rallied the organised labour ahead of the 2023 general elections, declaring that the era when ruffians and crooks occupy and dominate political offices through manipulation of electoral process was over.

He urged the organised labour not to take a back seat but mobilise Nigerian workers to use the electoral process in the politics leading to 2023 general elections to change the narrative of missgovernance in the country.

The former INEC chairman stated this at the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Political Round Table 2022 on the theme: The Role of Organised Labour in Promoting Participatory Development and Good Governance: Perspectives on 2023 General Elections, which was held in Abuja.

Recall that Jega has been part of moves to establish the much anticipated Third Force to upstage the two major political parties, All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the event yesterday, he said, “The time of “Siddon Look”, while ruffians and crooks occupy and dominate the political and governance spaces, through manipulation of the electoral process in our country, is over!”

He added that there is no better way for the organised labour to strategically advance the collective interests of the working people of Nigeria, than to join forces with other patriotic forces and actively engage in politics and governance, to ensure that the governance process and the future of Nigeria is rescued from the elite whom he said have greedily and blindly undermined the socio-economic and democratic development of the country.

He further said “In addition, organized labour has to forge unity among the trade unions and labour movements in the country, at the least on the basis of a minimum agenda of mobilising, educating, enlightening and consciencetizing Nigerian workers to get them to resolve to use the electoral process in the politics leading to 2023 general elections; in particular to motivate and encourage Nigerian workers to register to vote, then turnout to vote, and finally vote only for parties /candidates of good character who sincerely commit to promoting, advancing, defending, and implementing a Nigerian Workers Charter of demand when elected.

“As the 2023 general elections are literally around the corner, this, it can be argued, is the most realistic potentially successful option to pursue in the present circumstances.

Beyond 2023, concerted efforts can then be channelled and focused on the creation /strengthening of a working people’s party, which must be well established and structured for future more impactful engagement in Nigerian politics,” he said.

The professor of political science at Bayero University, Kano State, who lamented that Nigeria has been very badly governed for a very long time.

He said popular participation of citizens in the country’s affairs and governance processes, which has never been as great, is declining, taking into consideration the massively declining figures of voter turnout in elections.

He said all the indices of bad governance are starkly evident; “from the fraudulent ways and means by which conceited elite impose themselves as ‘elected’ ‘leaders’ in governance; to the reckless, self-serving, corrupt, exclusionary, visionless, parochial and unpatriotic disposition and manner they have been ‘governing’.”

He added that on virtually all the global indices used to measure, rate and rank countries with regards to socio-economic development, addressing poverty, advancing human security, good governance and democratic development, Nigeria is ranked lowly and poorly.