A professor of History and Diplomatic Studies at the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), Philip Afaha, has urged youths in Akwa Ibom State to develop themselves and stop pursuing politicians for peanuts.

He said such lifestyle would bring out their best to become agents of change and nation builders.

In a paper he delivered on Wednesday at the 2021 Akwa Ibom Youth Congress Epiphany Summit titled: “Changing the narratives historical perspective”, held at the Government Office Annex in Uyo, the state capital, the university don regretted that “never in Nigeria’s history have the youths and the general Nigerian populace been confronted with the present state of youth hopelessness as we are witnessing.”

Afaha who urged the youths to acquire skills and become self-reliant so that they can make meaningful contributions to the society said they should look beyond politics, engage in productive venture and change the narratives of being beggarly while following politicians for peanuts.

He said it is cheap to blame the recourse to politics by youths on lack of employment in the state, but there is no employment in Anambra and Abia states too but the bulk of their youths are actively employed in trade, fabrications, and artisanship, and urged them to align themselves with the realities of the 21st century economy which is skills–driven.

Afaha identified grey areas where the youths can change the existing narratives for the better adding that there’s a lot to do in business, in social life, in industries, in science and technology, and other aspects of life rather than politics.

The renowned historian said there had been several attempts by mischief makers to paint Akwa Ibom as different peoples saying that Ibibio, Efik, Oro, Annang, Ekid, Ibeno, Obolo all possesses strong undeniable historical affinities and their forebears have been fighting together for the same causes from the beginning of time.

Afaha also decried the antics of politicians who hoodwinked the youths to question their history and sanity. “We are one people separated by greed and struggle for resources.

“Our divisive mentality has robbed us of our prime position in national affairs. Evidences of our common ancestry and heritage are still extant,” he added.

He said the histories of Oro, Efik, Annang and Ibibio attest to the submission that they both emanated from the Usakedit area in the Cameroons, and both agree that at a certain point in their migrations, they settled at Arochukwu in the present Abia State in Nigeria.

He stated that there is the need for the youths in the state to jettison the belief that they can be satisfied with home politics alone and be extremely docile in national affairs.