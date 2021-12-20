The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) Zone D, has called on the Federal Government to do all within its capacity to prevent the looming strike from the Academic Staff Union of Universities.(ASUU)

The South West chapter said it would be a disaster for the country to witness another closure of tertiary institutions again especially when the entire educational sector has not recovered from the damage caused by previous strikes and COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years.

The Zone D Cordinator, Comrade Stephen Tegbe and the public relation officer, Esiegbe Emmanuel, who stated this at a press conference in Osogbo yesterday expressed concern over the inability of ASUU and federal government to have a consensus on agreement implementations in the interest of the nation.

NANS lamented that it appeared like the government is not ready for any serious commitment to the previous agreement with ASUU considering the manner in which the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige is “retrobating and acrobating on the issue without a precise pronouncement”.

They said: “As the voice of the voiceless, we will no longer stand akimbo while students are at the receiving end, either by government policies, maladministration, oppression, extortion and other unpleasant vices melted on students under our leadership, hence, the need to address this press conference as a matter of urgency.

“We are seriously concerned about the looming ASUU Strike, particularly the prolonged needless misunderstanding between the Federal Government and ASUU. Our educational system cannot afford to go throw another round of strike. It may spell doom for the system. We strongly believe that the lingering crisis between the government and ASUU ought to have been put to an end a long time ago.

The association also condemned in strong term, the murder of the student of Dowen College, Lagos State describing it as unpleasant, dreadful and horrendous, urging the police and Lagos State Ministry of Education to get to the root of the matter for the victim to get justice.