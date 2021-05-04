ADVERTISEMENT

Former majority leader, Benue State House of Assembly and member, Governing Board for the North East Development Commission (NEDC) Hon. Benjamin Adanyi has charged Governor Samuel Ortom to approach the lingering insecurity challenges in the state with more commitment through strategic thinking than resort to lamentations and name calling.

The former governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also charged the people of the state, particularly Benue North – West senatorial district to continue to support the leader of the party in the state, Senator George Akume in his efforts to attract federal presence and delivery of the dividends of democracy to all and sundry.

Speaking at the defection of the former director general of the Senator Orker Jev campaign organisation, Hon Terseer Agber, the APC chieftain maintained that the spate of insecurity in the state and across Nigeria calls for genuine collaboration and pragmatic leadership that would raise the hopes of the people and work out solutions to the challenges.

Adanyi called on the people to support candidates with vision that would guarantee their yearnings and aspirations.

He stated that democracy entails extensive collaborations and well thought out policies that would positively affect the lives of the people, whose mandate they hold in absolute trust, rather than anti-people policies that will only benefit the few privileged.

Earlier, chairman of the occasion and immediate past executive secretary National Human Rights Commission, Professor Bem Angwe assured that all attempts to rig the 2023 general elections would be resisted and urged every eligible voter to endeavour to obtain their voter’s cards as soon as the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC commences the registration process, adding that the voter’s card is the only legitimate means of exercising their franchise.