Former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh has cautioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to desist from partisan politics over the fight against corruption.

A statement by Metuh’s special assistant, Ebiloma Abdullahi, said it was reacting to a report of a purported arraignment against the former PDP spokesman.

Abdullahi said, “Nothing exposes the desperation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a mere political weapon designed to use media trial and judicial harassment against certain individuals than this campaign to intimidate and detract Chief Metuh from active participation in politics.

“For the records, the Court of Appeal has in December 2020 dismissed Justice Okon Abang’s judgement against Chief Metuh on grounds of manifest bias.

“Thereafter Chief Metuh’s lawyers appealed to the Supreme Court for a discharge and acquittal on the merits of the case. This they did, notwithstanding that his earlier appeal at the Supreme Court for a no-case submission has still not been heard.

“It is trite law that no prosecution can ever be done while the appeal at this stage at the Supreme Court has not been heard and decided. Why then the drama and the widely publicised media trial of an arraignment? Is any person afraid of Chief Metuh’s famed strategic and tactical political prowess? Who exactly is using the EFCC at this time.

Metuh added that while he awaits May 30 2022 to see the manifestation of this attempt to rewrite the Constitution, he advises the EFCC to focus on the monumental corruption going on in this government.

“Despite the plethora cases of on-going grave financial malpractices the EFCC has neither made any arrest nor invitation to appointed officials of this administration who are treating Nigeria like Betnaija winnings.

“Chief Metuh did not commit any financial crime. He is merely being persecuted for funds lawfully given for evidenced national assignment. Even at that, he has provided receipts and detailed statement of account for the national assignment. And it is on record he made no personal benefit whatsoever.

“Chief Metuh has undergone several medical operations and treatments and now has a much-improved health to defend his good name, his freedom and his liberty from these evil traducers engaged merely in self-gratification.

“Let EFCC find out the financial crimes behind the ‘no light’, ‘no fuel’ ‘massive oil-bunkering’ and the dissemination of the value of our beloved naira. They should leave political persecution and face the serious work of fight against financial crimes.”