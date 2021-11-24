President-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, yesterday described as unfortunate the statement credited to the leadership of the Arewa youths over their opposition to the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The northern group spoke after a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and Igbo elders led by Chief Mbazulike Amaechi.

The president of the Arewa Youth Forum, Yerima Shettima, had alleged that allowing Kanu to go unpunished would be harmful to Nigeria and the federal government.

The statement signed by the Igbo group and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abakaliki accused Shettima of playing politics with a very sensitive matter.

He said, “Arewa youths have never given such opposition to the release and reintegration of so-called repentant Boko Haram terrorists, but were against the release of Nnamdi Kanu. We have consistently made it clear that Kanu is engaging in self-determination, which is recognized under the international law and conventions.”

He said Biafra agitation is undoubtedly being fueled by the ill-treatment of the Igbos in Nigeria adding that till this point, “there appears to have been no lessons learnt by those benefiting from this unjust nature of the country.”

Mazi Nnabuike noted that the Arewa youths should be more concerned with the worsening activities of bandits and Boko Haram, than Nnamdi Kanu.

The Igbo group urged President Buhari to “go ahead and honour the Igbo leaders in line with his promise during the visit.

“We are also urging the governors and the South-East caucus of the National Assembly, led by Senator Ike Ekweremadu not to relent on their own efforts,”he said.