Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, yestetrday warned indigenes of the state to stop protesting the takeover of their land for developmental purposes, saying the government will always pay compensation for any land acquired.

The governor who stated this while speaking at the first year remembrance of late Chief Theophilus Akinyele, held at the St Paul’s Anglican Church, Ajia, Ibadan, said the indigenes needed to emulate Pa Akinyele, whom he said donated his own land for use of the state.

ld the congregation that he was ready to do everything within his power to develop Ajia village to a city in line with the dream of Pa Akinyele.

The governor declared that he would name the Information Communication Technology Institution to be cited in Ajia after Pa Theophilus Akinyele.

He also revealed that the state had received commitment from the Nigerian Air Force to set up an Air Force Base in Ajia, adding that the base would fast track the development of the village.

Makinde appealed to those who have been protesting government acquisition of lands for public good to stop in order not to be a clog to the wheel of progress.

He said: “I want to say that Ajia will be the host of an Information Communication Technology Institute, and it will be named Chief Theophilus Akinyele ICT Institute, Ajia to honour the memory of Baba.

“We have the commitment of the Nigerian Air Force to set up their base here in Ajia. I want to use this opportunity to appeal to those protesting that the government has dispossessed them of their land. I am from here and Mama is the Iyalode of Ajia. So, we know the true sons and daughters of this place.”

“If you have acquired land here and we need the land for public good, we will compensate you to conveniently move to another place. But you should not be a clog to the wheel of progress of Ajia. Yes! We won’t even accept that.’’