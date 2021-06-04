The Catholic Church of Nigeria has banned the spiritual director of the popular Adoration Ministries Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka, from commenting on partisan politics by prophesying election winners or lossers.

The directive was contained in a letter dated June 3, 2021 and addressed to Fr. Mbaka by the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Callistus Onaga.

Also, the Adoration ministry ground has been converted to chaplaincy thereby taking the Ministry away from Mbaka’s grip.

Although Bishop Onaga said Mbaka remains the leader of the chaplaincy, he, however, added that he (Onaga) can appoint any ministerial officer “to assist the chaplains to oversee the pastoral activities of the ministry.”

“There shall be no partisan politics either by way of active engagement or by prophetic naming of candidates for position of power,” he said.

The development is coming as Mbaka is set to resume activities of the ministry which was suspended following his one-month private retreat.