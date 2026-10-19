The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians living in the United Kingdom to stop sending money to relatives and others seeking financial assistance in Nigeria, instead encouraging support for credible leadership ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Obi appealed during a town hall meeting with his supporters in the UK on Sunday, presenting himself as a less corrupt alternative to other political leaders and calling for a change in the country’s political system.

The former Anambra State governor said Nigerians in the diaspora could help address the country’s challenges by persuading their relatives at home to support candidates with a record of responsible management of public resources.

“I need you people, and that is why I’m having lunch with you today. This lunch is for you to say that this man came and that what he said is the reality of our problem. Let’s work with him,” Obi said.

He urged his supporters to redirect conversations with relatives seeking financial help towards the need for better leadership.

“You have people at home who are begging you for money. Tell them no. Let’s put somebody who has proven… I said I’m not a saint, but at least I have said something.

“I wasn’t the only person who has been a governor, and I challenged people and said, if there is one governor who has saved 10 per cent of what I saved, and nobody has.

“So, let’s start with this one who is maybe less corrupt. We are not saying it is all, but let’s not pretend it is not happening.”

Obi, who has consistently advocated prudent management of public funds, argued that corruption and the diversion of public resources had contributed to Nigeria’s inadequate infrastructure and public services.

He said citizens needed to reject a political culture that allowed public funds to be shared or used to acquire private properties instead of providing essential services.

“That is how the countries change. Countries change by people saying, hey, wait a minute, enough of this. And we know what our problem is. It is that money that they are sharing, that money they are using to buy properties; that is why they don’t build schools. It is why they don’t build hospitals,” he said.

The NDC candidate also criticised what he described as the use of allegedly stolen public funds to acquire properties abroad, contrasting the situation with how public institutions operated in previous generations.

Obi said, “He (not specifying who he was referring to) said when his parents were there, they used to go to hospital. When his parents were there, people were not stealing money to come and buy a house in England.

“People were not stealing money to build a house. You don’t hear people who have finished serving in the military say they own 50 houses. Now you hear such news. Millions of money are missing.”

He further urged Nigerians to take responsibility for changing the country’s political direction, saying citizens should no longer tolerate corruption and poor governance.

Obi is seeking to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, as political parties and aspirants intensify their engagement with Nigerians at home and abroad ahead of the polls.