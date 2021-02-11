By Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja

Transparency International (TI) has been accused of working with some

organisations in the country parading themselves as non-governmental organisations, to tarnish the image of President Muhammadu Buhari and the federal government.

The National Transparency Initiative (NTI) raised the alarm yesterday

during a press conference in Abuja.

Secretary-general of the group Elder Tony Odey said Transparency

International’s poor rating of Nigeria in its latest corruption index is aimed at undermining President Buhari’s legacy on corruption.

He noted that the rating is orchestrated by some Nigerians with foreign

interests to undermine the country’s sovereignty and integrity.

Odey accused the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and two female former ministers of working with TI.

According to him, the trio and their cohorts portray the country and

President Buhari in a bad light in the international community for their

personal agenda.