By Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja
Transparency International (TI) has been accused of working with some
organisations in the country parading themselves as non-governmental organisations, to tarnish the image of President Muhammadu Buhari and the federal government.
The National Transparency Initiative (NTI) raised the alarm yesterday
during a press conference in Abuja.
Secretary-general of the group Elder Tony Odey said Transparency
International’s poor rating of Nigeria in its latest corruption index is aimed at undermining President Buhari’s legacy on corruption.
He noted that the rating is orchestrated by some Nigerians with foreign
interests to undermine the country’s sovereignty and integrity.
Odey accused the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and two female former ministers of working with TI.
According to him, the trio and their cohorts portray the country and
President Buhari in a bad light in the international community for their
personal agenda.