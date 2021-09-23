The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Lagos residents on the dangers of preserving food with chemicals , saying it can lead to cancer and other deadly diseases.

The director general, NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye who gave the warning at the flag-off of the agency’s sensitization campaigns in Lagos appealed to Lagosians to stop using harmful chemicals to preserve food items.

Adeyeye who was represented by the director, Ports Inspection, NAFDAC, Prof. Samson Adebayo said the agency has embarked on sensitization campaign in eight states of the federation, adding that the first phase of the campaign will hold in selected states across the country from August to September, 2021.

She said, “Public awareness campaign is one of the veritable regulatory mechanisms put in place by NAFDAC to promote and protect the health of our people.

A well informed, sensitized and educated citizenry is the bedrock of effective regulation. This is why today’s event is another major milestone in our bid to protect Nigerians against the deleterious effects of unwholesome food, falsified medical products, harmful cosmetics, poor water and other substandard regulated products.”

The key objective of this sensitization programme, according to Adeyeye is to intensify and expand the scope of the Agency’s informal and formal behaviour change communication strategies in order to reach the vulnerable communities especially at the grassroots.