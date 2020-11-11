By Dickson Agbo

The Honourable Member representing Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dr. Francis Ottah Agbo, has condoled with the people and government of Ogbadibo LGC of Benue state over the untimely death of eight persons in Epeilo community.

It was gathered that mongst the casualties are Friday Elaigwu, Francis Dioyo, John Ogwuche, Matthew Edoka, Ojile Ohagine, Anthony Godwin, Abah Peter and David James where many are still been showing the symptoms of the aforementioned killer disease.

Unfortunately, revealed that up to the moment , no one can actually tell the real cause of the ailment, while many others with similar symptoms are said to be receiving treatment at a hospital in Makurdi.

According to the media Adviser, Mr. Andrew Agbese, the Rep member has expresses his concern over the ugly incident and condoled with the government and people of Ogbadibo Local Government over the death. Calls for proper check to avert further aggravation.

Dr. Ottah Agbo, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Narcotic Drugs expressed his heart felt condolences to the families of the deceased, as well as the government of Ogbadibo LGC.

However, commended the Executive Chairman of Ogbadibo Local Government, Hon Prince Samuel Onuh for his pragmatic approach towards handling the matter, which he said has helped in reducing further spread, death, and anxiety by the people of the community.

The popular Ozigizaga and Moving Train of Enone Politics, however urged the Council Chairman and the Benue State Government to launch a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the eight persons which many villagers described as “mystery death.”