Tension has heightened in Enugu, the capital of Enugu State following the spread of strange deaths suspected to have been caused by yellow fever.

Although the number of deaths has not been officially confirmed, sources said that more than 100 people have so far died as a result of the strange disease.

Prior to the spread, cases of yellow fever were confirmed in Igbo Eze North LGA of Enugu State, a development that made the Enugu State government, stakeholders and partners to make efforts to control the situation and stop the spread.

Efforts to contain the situation appear to have met brick walls as reports have also been received of “strange deaths” within communities in Nsukka, Isi-Uzo and Igbo-Etiti LGAs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Already, the Enugu State Ministry of Health Rapid Response Team, LGA Rapid Response Teams, International and National Partners have also gone to these LGAs to investigate the reports and take samples for testing just as was done for the reports at Igboeze North.

It was gathered that the new set of samples from these LGAs have been sent to the National Reference Laboratory at the Federal Capital Territory Abuja for a thorough and complete examination to determine conclusively the reasons for the strange deaths.

Reacting to the ugly development, the commissioner for Health, Dr Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi sent government’s heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost loved ones in these times, and recommended that all adhere to the following Public Health Advisory; “Once more we thank our traditional rulers, religious leaders, president generals of town unions, other stakeholders and the good people of Enugu State who have in so many ways continued to contribute to this expedited response to the yellow fever epidemic in Enugu State. Enugu State is in the Hands of God.”