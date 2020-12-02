Globally, December 1 of every year has been set aside as World AIDS Day. The World AIDS Day commemoration which began in 1988 is an international day dedicated to raising awareness of the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) caused by the spread of HIV infection as well as mourning those who have died of the disease. The theme of this year’s celebration is: “Global Solidarity, Shared Responsibility.”

World AIDS Day is one of the eleven official global public health campaigns marked by the World Health Organisation (WHO), along with World Health Day, World Blood Donor Day, World Immunisation Week, World Tuberculosis Day, World No Tobacco Day, World Malaria Day, World Hepatitis Day, World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, World Patient Safety Day and World Chagas Disease Day.

As of 2017, AIDS has killed between 28.9 million and 41.5 million people worldwide, and an estimated 36.7 million people are living with HIV making it one of the most important global public health issues in recorded history. Thanks to recent improved access to antiretroviral treatment in many regions of the world, the death rate from AIDS has decreased since its peak in 2005 (1 million in 2016, compared to 1.9 million in 2005).

Back home, the creation of the National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA) in 2007 as a precursor of National Action Committee on Aids, during the Chief Olusegun Obasanjo presidency, was Nigeria’s boldest attempt at waging coordinated war against the pandemic. NACA has a huge responsibility which is mainly to coordinate all activities concerned with the control of the epidemic of AIDs and HIV in the country. The mandate of the agency, which has now existed for two decades, include: to formulate policies and guidelines on HIV and AIDS; support HIV and AIDS research in the country; plan and coordinate activities of the various sectors of the National Strategic Framework; Facilitate the engagement of all tiers of government and all sectors on issues of HIV and AIDS prevention, care and support, as well as mobilising domestic and international resources and their equitable distribution for national response among others.

From available data, there is no doubt that the incidence of AIDS and Human Immuno Deficiency Virus(HIV) is reducing significantly in the country due to the sustained and concerted efforts of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) and other allied stakeholders both within and without.

In order to enable 15, 251 Nigerian adolescents and youths access HIV preventive information, the agency emplaced a National Call Centre via a collaboration with the Nigerian Communication Commission(NCC) through Unstructured Supplementary Service Data(USSD) and Short Message Service(SMS), gateway to enable the upgrade of the Call Centre to a multichannel platform for a broader reach and better coverage of the country with information on HIV and AIDs and other related services. The Call Centre is also being linked to various social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc for better access to relevant information.

NACA is leaving no stone unturned in the utilisation of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to fight the epidemic of HIV. In doing this, there is the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) which is used to capture patient level data real time which is now uploaded into the National Data Repository (NDR) platform by various health care facilities. Presently, there have been about 90 per cent of the on boarded facilities reporting.

One major way to assess the impact of NACA in the overall management of HIV/AIDS in the country is to check the prevalence rate of the epidemic. Based on available records, it peaked at 5.8 per cent in 2001, dropped to 5percent in 2003, stabilised at 4.4 per cent in 2005, 4.6 per cent in 2008 and 4.1 percent in 2010 and 3.0 per cent in 2014 with an estimated 3.2m people living with HIV (PLHIV). There has been a remarkable drop from the 3.0 percent to 1.3 percent and a burden of 1.8m PLHIV based on the Nigeria AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS).

For those who are conversant with the management of AIDS/HIV in Nigeria, there is no iota of doubt that more of the people living with the virus (PLHIV) have had better access to antiretroviral drugs in the last few years. This is beyond debate as available data point in this direction. For example, the National HIV Programme has counselled and tested 7, 109, 423 individuals who received their results. Of these, 22, 964 HIV tested positive in 2019. As at December 2019, 1, 146, 643 adults and children with HIV infection on treatment in accordance with the nationally approved treatment protocol, an increase of 9.3 per cent from 1, 049, 019 in 2018.

As modest and encouraging as Nigeria’s response to combating the HIV/AIDS scourge is, we must not drop our guard yet as there is still a lot to do in terms in our collective determination to fight the pandemic. Achieving this all important feat requires much commitment from stakeholders across all levels that play key roles in the campaign. Equally important and key is the need for more sensitisation and awareness on roles that citizens should play, especially as it relates to healthy practices and choices.