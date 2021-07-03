Tragedy struck on Saturday at 128 Ikorodu Road, Ojota, Lagos as a stray bullet fired by a Police operative against ‘Yoruba Nation’ agitators at a rally, hit an ice cream seller simply identified as Jumoke, at her shop.

The Yoruba Nation agitators had on Saturday stormed the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota in Lagos for a planned rally to demand self-determination for the Yorubas from Nigeria.

But armed security operatives took over the venue ahead of the rally, which was slated for 10am on Saturday.

An eyewitness simply identified as Banjoko told LEADERSHIP that policemen chased some agitators into the compound where Jumoke was selling ice cream when the incident happened.

“Immediately she saw the policemen and Army, she decided to run. It was at that moment that the police fired at her and she died instantly,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, while addressing journalists at the rally ground thereafter, said Nigerians have the right to peaceful protest.

According to him, the security operatives were deployed to the area to ensure that the protest was not hijacked by hoodlums.