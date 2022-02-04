A former street hawker, Jeremiah Ekuma, is set to return to school as the Ebonyi State University reinstated his admission, which he had missed due to lack of funds.

Ekuma’s story changed after he was caught on camera giving money to the prison inmates in Lagos earlier in January.

On his official Instagram handle, Ekuma said he had met with the officials of the school and his admission had been reinstated.

He wrote, “My admission at EBSU has been reinstated, so I will be resuming back to school soon.”

Recall that after his rare benevolence went viral, businessman and CEO, Cubana Group of Companies, Obi Cubana, promised to support his education.

