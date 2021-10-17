Many street sweepers and other women engaged by Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), have received free breast and cervical cancer screening and treatment, through the agency’s collaboration with Optimal Cancer Care Foundation and Access Bank Plc.

The managing director, chief executive officer of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, who disclosed this while addressing the beneficiaries, at Ijora-Olopa, venue of the exercise stressed the importance of regular checks for early detection of cancer cases, noting that when cancer is detected early, it can be successfully managed.

He said, “I took interest in this partnership to let you know that your well-being is our priority and we will continue to look after you. The most important thing about this, is for you to know your status and avoid having the disease, by listening to all that would be explained by the medical expert here. Prevention, they say, is better than cure.

“I appreciate Optimal Cancer Care Foundation and Access Bank, for choosing LAWMA for this great opportunity exposed to our women. 70 percent of our workforce is women, this (the screening exercise) is to let you know that we are looking after your health”, he stressed.

Odumboni admonished the participants to be mindful of their health in the course of discharging their duties, noting that the importance of getting tested to know their health status, was to serve as a preventive measure against the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, the medical director of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, Dr. Femi Olaleye, lectured the women on self- examination for early detection of cervical and breast cancer and the signs to look out for, adding that they should immediately consult their doctors, any time they noticed unusual signs.

One of the beneficiaries of the program, Mrs. Raji Kehinde, thanked LAWMA for facilitating the event, which she described as a great opportunity to get properly educated and sensitized, on the important health issue.