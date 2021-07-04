Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) enjoy flourishing bilateral relations and increasing trade volume especially in the non-oil sector over the years and the upcoming Dubai Exposition (Expo 2020) presents yet another opportunity to improve trade and investment between both countries.

The 2020 Dubai Expo initially set to hold from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021 will now take place from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. It has however, retained its name around a theme statement- “Connecting Minds, Creating the World”.

This global Event labeled as the world’s greatest “Show of Human Brilliance and Achievements”, aims to connect and inspire millions of people from around the world to create a better future. It is also a platform for the world to showcase innovation, achievements and aspirations while exploring the three sub-themes: Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability.

The Nigerian government has expressed interest to use the opportunity of its participation in the Expo to showcase the country’s inventions, arts, music, culture and agricultural products at the Nigerian Pavilion.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Mariam Katagum, gave this indication during a recent round table discussion with the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Fahad Al Taffaq in Abuja.

She said “ Nigeria’s participation in Dubai 2020 EXPO is anchored on a theme: ‘Harnessing Opportunity, Creating the Future’. Nigeria aims to showcase the abundant natural and human resources available in the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT. To this end, critical sectors of the Nigerian economy such as Agriculture, Manufacturing, Creative Industry, our Culture and youthful generation would be showcased to the world to tap into abundant opportunities available and to benefit from the Expo.

“The Nigerian Pavilion tagged the “Opportunity City” is a rich showcase of life in Nigeria, the culture and people through unique narratives and media, spotlighting five avenues, namely: Resilience, Enterprising, Respectful, Hardworking, Tech and Sports.”

Ambassador Al Taffaq said the Expo presents an opportunity to bring Nigeria and the world into his country in a spirit of hope and optimism and to help shape a better, post-pandemic future by inspiring new and exciting solutions to overcome some of the world’s most challenging issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the envoy the Expo has so far, registered more than 46,000 organisations from 180 countries to do business. Also, 5.12 billion AED worth of contracts have been awarded to SMEs and they account for 54% of the businesses registered with the Expo and 55% of all Expo 2020 contracts awarded to the sector, laying emphasis on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as key to future growth and job creation in the UAE.

“The Expo 2020 Dubai is significant for various reasons. For one, this is the first World Expo ever to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region and the largest event ever held in the Arab world. The UAE will welcome more than 200 international participants – including countries, multilateral organisations, educational establishments and companies and an estimated 25 million visitors from around the globe,” the envoy said.

Nigerian investors are assured of immense benefits in the Expo especially in the non-oil sector bilateral trade between both countries, which between 2017 and 2018, increased from $1.2 billion in to $1.5 and improving every year.

The UAE ranks very highly, it is the first country in the Middle East in the world’s Competitiveness Index and also ranks favorably on the Global Efficiency such as productivity and transformation as published by International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

“I think the Expo will provide businesses in Nigeria the opportunities to explore new markets, to identify investment opportunities not only with the UAE but with the whole world which will be in Dubai,” the envoy said in a recent interview.

Nigerians will also get to experience ground-breaking inventions and ideas about the future of education, climate change, transport, communication, travel, AI, exploration, science and technology to name but a few.

But as optimistic as Nigeria and the UAE may sound ahead of the October Expo, recent news about the UAE reversal of its earlier decision to lift the travel ban between Dubai and Nigeria left Nigerians uncomfortable.

A statement from Emirates said the travel restrictions as a result of COVID-19 protocols between the two countries remain in force. The new extension takes official effect from today 21st June 2021 until further notice.

The Emirates statement read: “In line with government directives, passengers’ flights to and from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) are suspended with immediate effect from 21 June, 2021 until further notice.

“Customers travelling to and from Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted to travel. Customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not permitted to board from any other point to the UAE.

“We regret the inconveniences caused, and affected customers should contact their booking agents or Emirates call centres for rebooking. Emirates remains committed to Nigeria, and we look forward to resuming passenger services when conditions allow.”

If the issues around this travel ban are not sorted out before the Expo, Nigerians may not participate actively in the event and this might affect the people-to-people relationship which is one of the pillars of the bilateral relations between both countries.