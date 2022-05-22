The federal government, in April, 2022, approved the reopening of Idiroko, Jibia, Kamba and Ikom land borders. This is coming three years after the government shut down the borders due to the incessant smuggling of arms and different contraband goods.

Meanwhile, it has been noted that border closure control policy has not yielded the desired result. While the primary aim of the closures was to curtail food imports into Nigeria, they blocked other vital imports and exports from and to Benin, Niger, and Cameroon. Communities along the border and small and medium-sized businesses that trade over the boundaries lost their livelihoods overnight and saw their operations hampered by bureaucracy.

Nigerian farmers have long argued that they are held back by regional smuggling, but have been unable to meet the huge domestic demand for food since the border closures, leading to price spikes for staple foods. Following the closure, the prices of rice, tomatoes, onions, and other food items began to rise. In August 2019, when the borders were closed, Nigeria’s year-on-year inflation rate was 11.02 per cent. By December 2020 it had risen to 15.75 per cent, the highest rate recorded in three years.

Stakeholders commended the reopening of the border, while calling for border policing and management mechanisms.

To them, border management is a function of regime types in place for the purpose of maintaining border administration. It includes routine administration to be undertaken at the border and in border zones. Border management generally rests on governmental surveillance agencies like the immigration, customs and police forces to ensure a lawful movement of human and economic resources in the national interest.

Speaking on this development, the CEO of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, said, the reopening of the border is a welcome development as it would be beneficial to the economy and in consonance with the recently ratified AFCFTA.

Many small businesses depend on cross border trade for a living. Many manufacturers also leverage the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) to boost their business. Many also source their raw materials from countries in the sub region.

To this end, he noted that, there is a need to strengthen the border policing and management mechanisms to avoid a relapse into the conditions that led to the closure in the first place, saying, “the biggest challenge with the border management is the institutional factor. We need to demand accountability from the institutions that have the responsibility for border policing and management.

“It is equally important to facilitate the competitiveness of products made in Nigeria. Huge disparities in operating and production costs relative to conditions in other countries of the sub region pose huge smuggling risks. We need to provide more incentives to Nigerian industries to achieve better competitiveness status.”

The chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Apapa branch, Frank Onyebu, on his part, noted that, the reopening of the land borders was long overdue, saying, “I want to restate that the borders ought not to have been closed in the first place if officials charged with manning such borders were doing their job.”

Applauding the government, the managing director of Lancelot Ventures Limited, Mr Adebayo Adeleke, stated that, the development will fast-track the African Continental Free trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and boost the economy.

He emphasised the need for government to improve infrastructure on the corridors between Nigeria and its neighbouring countries, adding that socio-economic ties between communities on both sides of the border, enable smugglers to cross with ease.

He stated that it is high time for the federal government and stakeholders to look at how to improve the border communities and the corridors and this has to be done fast in boosting trade. He called for border infrastructure, community enlightenment and empowerment of border communities.

In conclusion, stakeholders noted that the importance of a functional border management system cannot be overemphasised. There is serious security, economic and even sovereign implications to having a dysfunctional system such as ours. It is therefore important that the security and other agencies charged with manning our borders understand their mandate.