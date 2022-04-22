Northern socio-cultural organization, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has volunteered to mediate on the impasse between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

According to a statement issued by the secretary-general, Malam Murtala Aliyu, the ACF thought it wise to mediate considering the uncompromising stands of the two bodies on the issues at stake.

“It is with great sense of concern that the Arewa Consultative Forum find it necessary to speak up in the standoff between the negotiation teams, on a situation causing chains of academic strikes in the country”.

ACF observed that the frequency of the strike over the last three decades has set the tertiary education sector years behind, affecting the quality of the products, stressing that the current impasse has lasted too long, a sign that a different approach is needed to resolve this disagreement.

“The nation is held to ransom as a result of this deadlock and the situation must stop immediately. Arewa Consultative Forum calls on the Federal Government and ASUU, as a matter of urgency, reconsider further dialogues on alternative terms to the former strategies,” it said.

ACF called on both parties to reconsider changing their approaches, as it is imperative to note that, strikes are too many and seem to be outdated and of little effect, adding that alternative measures to strikes must be thought of and the present situation must be reversed, immediately.

“Realistic response should be made to all ASUU requests. It is the parents, students, lecturers and the society, in general, that bear the brunt of these strikes more, and that such scenarios must be avoided to, responsively, deliver services to the nation.

“Every government as well as stakeholders’ actions should be seen to be responsive all through. It is, only, reasonable to act, immediately, to address all issues without making the rest of the public suffer any further. Arewa Consultative Forum is offering to host the mediation,” he stressed.