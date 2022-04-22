Minister of labour and employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, says the suspension of the strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), is dependent on the union.

Ngige stated this last night when he featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today and charged the union to be considerate.

Responding to a question, Ngige said, “It depends on ASUU. The ball is in their court. They should go and meet the Benimi Briggs Committee and look at what the committee is doing and make further inputs so that the work can be accelerated.”

Ngige, who asserted that he cannot make a commitment on when the crisis would be resolved, called on the lecturers to do their part. He said ASUU should stop threatening government officials and agencies.

“ASUU has to come down from their high horse. You cannot go and start intimidating people in NITDA and threatening the Minister of Digital Economy and Communication with revocation of his professorship that he is a fake professor. You go to ABU and say you are going to withdraw the certificate of the director of NITDA. That’s bullying. It is not allowed in the labour negotiations,” Ngige said

He said he is worried by the incessant strikes in public universities in Nigeria, stressing that “he has not slept” in a bid to see that the schools are reopened.

“The ASUU issue is a recurring decimal,” he said, recalling that the union has gone on many strikes in the last two decades.

“It is a very sad situation. I am a product of the public school,” he said..

The minister noted that there would be a meeting of all stakeholders next week as part of moves to resolve the lingering strike.

Before Ngige’s latest remarks, ASUU had accused the Federal Government of unseriousness in meeting their demands.