The federal government representatives and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will resume talks next week with expectation to end the lingering industrial dispute.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, made this disclosure in Abuja at the weekend in a meeting with the striking National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

Ngige noted that the multiple industrial disputes in the education sector could have been averted if the unions in the sector took advantage of his open door policy.

The minister who also decried the rivalry between the education unions, made it clear that everybody is important in the university system.

He assured that the government was tackling all the disputes in education sector holistically, knowing well that none of the unions could function effectively without the other.

He said, “If you are from any union, you don’t need to book appointment to see me, the doctors started using that advantage, JOHESU also did the same, that is why the health sector is quiet but the education unions don’t take advantage of my open door policy.

We don’t have to cry over spilt milk. Let us look at your issues to see the ones we can handle immediately, the ones we can do in the medium term and the ones we can do in the long term. There are certain ones that are over and above me that are not in my hands to do”.

“My job is to prepare an agreement after conciliation on what you have agreed with your employers, the Federal Ministry of Education, put timelines and monitor them, to see whether the results will be there.

“As a conciliator, I manage you people in measured steps. That is why I want to take all of you holistically and I ask for your cooperation. When I finish with you today, I will continue with ASUU next week. I have done NASU and SSANU yesterday and they were happy. I want you people to be happy as we leave here,” he added.

Addressing the meeting, the president of NAAT, Ibeji Nwokoma said ordinarily, they would not have gone on strike, but they were compelled to do so because the education ministry didn’t help matters in the issue. He said they embarked on strike as a last resort to draw government attention to their plight.