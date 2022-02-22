A week after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked upon a one-month warning strike, the federal government has invited the union’s leadership for a meeting today.

The planned meeting was contained in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the deputy director of press and public relations in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan.

He said the minister for labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige, will meet with the executives of the union and other relevant government agencies at 1:00 pm today in Abuja.

ASUU had on February 14 declared nationwide warning strike to press home for their demands, which included funding for the revitalisation of public universities, earned academic allowances, university autonomy, accountability and promotion arrears.

Other demands are the renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement and the inconsistencies in Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

