Striking resident doctors and the federal government yesterday returned to the negotiating table which may lead to the resolution of the prolonged industrial dispute in the health sector.

Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, told a National Industrial court judge, Justice Bashar Alkali, that his clients had agreed to meet with the federal government on the dispute that led to the strike in an attempt to find a common ground.

The senior lawyer, who appeared before Justice Alkali in respect of the suit the federal government instituted against the doctors, told the judge that a Memorandum of Understanding would be signed today by the doctors and officials of the federal government.

This was after the government and the doctors had argued on the contempt charges filed against the doctors and the challenge to jurisdiction of the court to entertain the contempt.

Justice Alkali, who was highly delighted upon being told of the resolution to go back to the negotiation table, pleaded with the two parties to place national interest into consideration in the fresh efforts to broker peace.

The judge subsequently fixed Friday September 17 for the parties to report back on the resolution of the dispute.

The resident doctors have been on strike since August 3 following a falling out with the federal government over their demand for better wages.