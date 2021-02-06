By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

The federal government has appealed to the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) to give them three months to forward supplementary budget to the National Assembly to cover arrears of the minimum wage they are being owed.

This is even as the government said it will be illegal for them to proceed on strike when discussions to sort out some of the contentious issues were still ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister of labour and employment, Sen Chris Ngige, made this call while speaking to State House correspondents yesterday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Recall the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of SSANU and NASU had given the federal government till midnight of February 5, 2021, to address its seven-point demand, saying they would embark on indefinite strike if government failed to address the issues.

According to the minister, the government had “apprehended” the strike by engaging on social dialogue with the unions, adding it would be an illegality if they should go ahead with the planned strike.

“I was around to see Mr president on so many urgent labour issues. We will not claim ignorant of the fact that three unions in the university system, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) had given us notice of strike.

“The first two unions SSANU and NASU did that under the umbrella of Joint Action Committee (JAC) and as government, we have moved to apprehend the strike because we just came out from a strike that lasted for nine months that was executed by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“So in consonance with the labour laws, we have apprehended both strikes. They gave us Trade Dispute Notice, we scheduled meetings with them after apprehension, we held meeting with NASU and SSANU last week Tuesday and government position was explained to them.

“They have a lot of issues mentioned as their grouse, issues like IPPIS. They said IPPIS has amputated some of their allowances, they also have the issue of consequential adjustment that was paid to all civil servants as a result of the new minimum wage of N30,000 for staff above grade level one, that is starting from grade level two up to level 17,” he added.