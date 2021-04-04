BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has said that the ongoing nationwide strike by the Association will continue even if the government decides to implement its “no work, no pay” threat. NARD said insisted the strike will continue untill their demands are met.

But the federal government through the minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige said it has substantially met the demands of the resident doctors and faulted the rejection of the Memorandum of Action signed Wednesday March 31, 2021 by the President of NARD, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi.

The doctors in response to an earlier threat by Ngige on Friday that the government may have to implement the ‘no work, no pay’ policy on the striking workers if they refuse to resume work next week, said they will fight to the end.

NARD president, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that unless they get a satisfactory response from government, the strike will continue, despite the threat.

He said: “We will continue with the strike even without pay. It is a fight to the finish.”

Meanwhile, another meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday and it is hoped that the meeting would yield a positive result as patients, especially the poor who cannot afford private hospitals continue to be on the receiving end.