The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professionals Association have issued the federal government a 15-day ultimatum, saying they would commence an indefinite strike over outstanding welfare issues with the union.

JOHESU’s national president, Mr Biobelemonye Josiah, said this in a letter to the minister of labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige, and other relevant stakeholders in Abuja yesterday.

Josiah said the 15-day ultimatum was necessitated by the non-challant attitude of government to the plight of its members.

According to Josiah, the welfare issues include adjustment of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHES) as was done with Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) since 2014, payment of all withheld April and May 2018 salaries of members and withheld salaries in Federal Medical Center, Owerri, JUTH and LUTH, review of the defective implementation of COVID-19 Special Inducement and Hazard Allowance, implementation of National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Consent judgment and other court judgments, increase in retirement age from 60 to 65 years for health workers and 70 years for consultant health professionals.

Others are payment of reviewed hazard allowance in terms of payment that guarantee fairness and justice to all concerned, payment of actual 30 per cent consolidated basic shift duty allowance to nurses/midwives and others.

“Payment of teaching allowance to members on CONHESS 7 and 8 (nurses, midwives and others) and proper placement of nurse graduates and interns,” he said.

The JOHESU president also said others include payment of outstanding salaries of intern health professionals and all the tertiary health institutions, proper implementation of the consultant pharmacist cadre for pharmacists in the public sector, among others.

Josiah noted that JOHESU had shown maturity, selflessness and patriotism in the face of extreme provocations and government’s nonchalant attitude on the welfare of its members. (NAN)