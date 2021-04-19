By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

The Kano Civil Society Forum (KCSF), a key umbrella body of civil society organisations in Kano State, has cautioned the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to ensure that concrete agreement is reached between the union and Nigerian Governors’ Forum on granting of autonomy before the strike is call off.

This is contained in a statement signed by the KCFS’s president and general secretary, Ibrahim Waiya and Peter Hassan Tijani respectively, and issued to newsmen in Kano at the weekend.

He said, “We have learnt that discussion is ongoing between your Union and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, as well as the Committee on Judiciary of the National Assembly; this is indeed a welcome development.

“We, however caution that concrete agreement on the implementation strategy for the grant of the autonomy must be designed, spelling out clear timelines, commitments of the governors on gradual and realistic processes towards the implementation of the autonomy for the Judiciary.’’

“We also want the agreement to be signed and documented before the strike is called off. We also advise that an independent autonomy implementation committee be established by each governor to practically show their commitment and sincerity.”

The group lamented that after more than 20 years democratic governance, the Judiciary and the Legislature continue to suffer suppression and unfair treatment by the Nigerian governors.