BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos

The management of Lagos State University (LASU), yesterday approved the postponement of all outstanding 2019/2020 first semester examinations till further notice.

The approval by the acting vice-chancellor, Prof Oyedamola Oke, became necessary due to the ongoing national industrial strike action embarked upon by some staff unions of the university including members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and those of the Non Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), which has affected all academic activities in the institution.

The unions had shut down the Lagos state-owned campus on Monday, 8th February 2021, following the failure of the state government to pay them the arrears of the new minimum wage.

While the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations (CIPPR), Mr Ademola Adekoya, expressed confidence that the government would soon resolve the issue, he however stressed that some issues the national body of the unions are agitating for, such as the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and payment of arrears of their Earned Allowance do not concern them at LASU.

He however urged all concerned students to continue to check the university website, bulletin and other official information platforms of the school from time to time for a new date for the outstanding examination.