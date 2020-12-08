The president-elect of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Asefon Sunday Dayo has said that the student body is set to engage the federal government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in order to stop the prolonged strike by the lecturers.

Dayo who spoke while addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday, said his leadership will consult with the both parties with the aim of prevailing on them to find a centre point for amicable resolution to ensure we return to school.

He said, “Permit me to reiterate again that NANS under my watch pronounced exception to cases of victimization of student leaders and activist on our compuses.

“Arbitrary expulsion, suspension, and rustication of students for dissent and peaceful protest shall be met with stiff opposition from NANS under my administration. We will fight for recognition and retention of our strong voice as students without fear of intimidation or oppression.”

He said the leadership will also build strategic partnership with development organisation to ensure that students on campus enjoy better welfare in terms of ICT, Smart Campus, and access to resources for research and academic productivity.

“I therefore call on all Nigerian students to be peaceful, law abiding and stand for their rights, Nigerian students will find in us partners they can trust and comrades that will stand with them without season,” he added.

Speaking on the #ENDSARS protest, he said the students body will never be part of any faceless protest that will not yield positive development to the country.