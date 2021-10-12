The Organised Labour in Cross River State, on Tuesday, shut down public offices including schools and hospitals to press home its demands.

The labour movement comprises the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JNC).

They said the action followed failure of the state government to heed to its numerous ultimatums issued over its list of demands.

A statement jointly signed by chairmen of the affiliate unions listed 14 issues in contention which included nonpayment of gratuities to retirees of both state and local governments for the past six years.

Others are the non-emittances of deductions from workers’ salaries and the full implementation of the minimum wage to both state and local government workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also listed are non-implementation of promotions arrears to workers of both state and local government councils’ workers and reinstatement of pensioners wrongfully removed from payroll.

Following the action the gates of the state secretariat were firmly locked while many other public offices were also put under lock and key.