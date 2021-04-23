The Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, has directed its students to resume on April 26, for 2019/2020 second semester lectures.

Mr Ganiyu Saliu, the institute’s registrar made this known in a circular he issued on Friday in Okitipupa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the resumption directive was the aftermath of the lifting of the industrial action by the university unions.

The teaching and non-teaching staff members of the institution had three weeks ago embarked on industrial action over unpaid salaries and others by the state government.

The students, led by the Student Union Government, had staged a peaceful protest against the disruption of the academic calendar and for the management and the unions to end their feud.

Saliu said that the directive was the consensus reached between the management and staff unions of the institution after several meetings.

The registrar also advised that students should cooperate with the institution’s authorities by complying with all COVID-19 protocols as they would be strictly enforced.

“Following the consensus reached between management and the staff unions, at various meetings, the Senate has approved that the second semester 2019/2020 lectures should commence on April 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All prescribed COVID-19 prevention protocols will continue to be enforced on all our campuses and students are to cooperate with the university authorities in this regard.

“Students who are yet to fully pay their prescribed school fees are hereby enjoined to do so without further delay as a revised calendar will be released as soon as Senate approves same,” Saliu said.

Meanwhile, Dr Dipo Akomolafe, the Chairman, Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) of the institution confirmed to NAN that it had reached an agreement with the institution’s management to end its strike.

“We have resolved with the management to call off our strike, so we will be resuming on April 26, for the second-semester lectures to begin,” Akomolafe said.

On the contrary, the non-teaching staff members of the institution comprising the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) said their strike continued.

Mr Temidayo Temola, the Chairman, Joint Action Congress (JAC) of the non-teaching staff members confirmed to NAN that its strike was still on.

“The management has made some offers in respect to our demands; this is to be deliberated upon next week by the Congress; therefore, the strike is still on,” Temola said.