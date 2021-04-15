BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

Recently, in Nigeria, strike by labour unions has become a steady response to issues affecting workers in relation to their employers in public and private sectors. The activists have come to perceive it as the only way to attract, especially, the attention of government on matters that affect the welfare of workers at all levels.

This phenomenon that reared its head in the country in 1945, has opened a floodgate of others that have become almost predictable any time there are thorny issues between the two parties. How effective these strikes have been as instrument for resolving issues is yet to be seen because any time the labour unions toe that line of argument, it seems to be the same recurring issues.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has just ended one over matters that are as old as the union itself. The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), also embarked on strike over the non-implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary. Another well-worn issue. Same with their colleagues in the legislature. The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics began their strike over wages and revitalisation allowances they claimed that the federal government failed to release.

Not too long ago, the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) not only threatened but actually went on strike over non implementation of the FCT Civil Service Commission Act.

We are compelled to embark on this seemingly historical journey following the recent strike by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD). Their demands include as always: The immediate payment of all salary arrears including March salaries for its members in all Federal and State Tertiary Health Institutions across the country; upward review of the current hazard allowance to 50 per cent of consolidated basic salaries of all health workers and payment of the outstanding COVID-19 inducement allowance, the lack of life insurance coverage, with demands that the federal government reviews law regulating Postgraduate Medical Training (PMT) in Nigeria, which has not been reviewed since its formation in 1979.

Experts argue that this recourse to strike has only helped to dampen public interest on the issues that they try to put on the bar of public opinion. For the doctors, as an example, it is no longer news that the country’s health sector is extremely underfunded, leading to poor infrastructure, poor welfare and working conditions of health workers and brain drain in the sector. COVID-19 exposed this state of affairs glaringly. Even in the heat of the pandemic, there were reports of brain drain in the medical field as the doctors were alleged to have received lucrative offers from abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

All these have been there over the years with little or no improvement to suggest that strikes are attractive media of communication with the authorities. That they have not changed is proof that the government has grown thick skin that has become so impervious to such labour wrangling.

This newspaper is by no means against workers drawing attention to their perceived plights as they relate to their welfare. What we are after is the right method to be adopted in achieving the desired result which is to ensure that the authorities they are talking to are listening and are ready and willing to bring about the desired changes and in the right direction.

In our opinion, what the labour leadership has been involved in over the years is doing the same thing and expecting a different result. The sad aspect of this situation, in our view, is that the leaders of the unions have proved incapable of thinking outside the box. For them, strike is the only way to prove to their members that they are working. But it is not working because soon, even their members will be tired of sitting at home and would want to go back to work even when the motive for the strike was barely scratched on the surface.

It has been severally alleged that strikes have become money-minting machines for the leadership of the unions as they, in some cases, sabotage their own plans for pecuniary and other favours. Quality labour leadership as was demonstrated by the grandmaster himself, Pa Michael Imoudu, is gone for good.

In our considered opinion, there is a more effective alternative to strike such as being politically active so as to be able to cause change from within. The other way out is for the labour leaders to try to be realistic in their demands and expectations given other challenges.

In making these assertions, we are not oblivious of the fact that the government tend to play down the needs and aspirations of workers. It is observable that the comfort of elected and appointed political operators is more important to the government than the toil and sweat of the workers. What is needed from the labour leaders is a change of tactic. Strike is becoming counter-productive especially when the government is not listening.