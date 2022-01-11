Kano, the commercial nerve centre of Northern Nigeria was grounded yesterday following the strike embarked upon by the commercial tricycle operators, popularly known as ‘Adaidaita Sahu’ riders.

When LEADERSHIP went round the metropolis, both commercial and social activities were brought to their knees.

The usual traffic congestion in and around the state capital disappeared as youths and children were seen playing football on the major roads in the metropolis.

The strike caused untold hardship on the commuters, who resorted to trekking long distances.

Traders, pupils, students and other commuters were the worst hit by the strike, which is expected to last for seven days. This is the second time the operators are embarking on similar action.

Our correspondent gathered that the tricycle operators have embarked on industrial action to protest the new registration number imposed by Kano Road Traffic Agency, (KAROTA), the supervising agency and regulator of their conducts.

The strike coincided with the resumption of schools to mark the beginning of the 2022 academic session in the state, with many schools postponing their resumption and scheduled examinations fixed for yesterday.

In an interview with a businessman, Bello Muhammed, at the famous Kofar Wambai Market, he said he trekked from Kabuga Quarters to the market after he waited for more than two hours without getting commercial vehicle or any means of transport to the market.

He said, before the strike, he usually pays N100 to board a tricycle from Kabuga to K/Wambai Market, lamenting that “now with even N500, I cannot get a transport to the market.”

“I was forced to trek to the market, which is about four kilometers and I don’t think I will get a vehicle back to my house in the evening and that is the fear I am having now,” he added.

Mohammad called on the government to invite the tricycle operators to quickly resolve whatever the grey areas were amicably.

Our reporter also observed that many students of Bayero University Kano (BUK) and Yusuf Maitama Sule University (YUMSUK) reported very late to school as a result of the strike action.

Some of the students, who were stranded at MAMBAYYA Junction, lamented how they spent hours waiting for vehicles to take them to the school.

Unofficial reports indicated the state government had resolved to provide alternative means of transportation for the citizenry through the deployment of buses from the state transport authority, Kano Line.