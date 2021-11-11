The strike embarked upon by academic and non-academic staff of the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko in Gbaramatu, Warri South local government area of Delta State has taken a worrisome dimension.

The university staff from the two campuses of Kurutie and Okerenkoko embarked on the strike Tuesday to protest their unpaid allowances and infrastructural deficiency.

Yesterday, the protesting workers marched into the school and shut down the clinic, gates and power plant supplying electricity to the school.

They disconnected the institution’s power plant as well as the official boat meant for the vice chancellor, Prof. Emmanuel Adigio, and other management staff.

The decision to embark on the indefinite strike was reached by the staff at the temporary campus of the school in Kurutie.

The resolution endorsed by all the staff was signed by Comrades Oweikeye Pathfinder Endoro and Moses Yabrade where they resolved for a total shutdown of services and academic activities in the two campuses of the school.

As of Wednesday evening, sources disclosed a meeting between staff representatives, a monarch and management was holding at the king’s palace to resolve the crisis.