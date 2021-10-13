Activities was paralysed in Cross River State yesterday following the indefinite strike action embarked upon by the state branch of organised labour unions.

The indefinite strike action was declared on Monday afternoon over what the labour unions described as failure of the state government to meet their demands.

Among the 14-point demand tendered by labour includes non-implementation of full 27.5 per cent teachers enhancement allowance; non-implementation of promotions; remittance of deductions; full implementation of minimum wage among others.

At the government offices visited by LEADERSHIP correspondent in Calabar, it was discovered that several offices were under lock and key.

Among the state government offices shut down as a result of the industrial action include the office of the state judiciary headquarters situated along Mary Slessor Way Calabar, litigants and lawyers were seen moving outside the premises.

In the same vein, students of community secondary school were also not left out as many of the students were seen with their school bags hanging on their shoulders trying to find their ways back home after they discovered that their school gates had been shut due to the strike action.

Reacting on the strike action, special adviser to the governor on labour matters, Comrade Effiong Ita Umoh, stated that the action of the labour unions was completely wrong.

“Labour couldn’t have called out its members to down their tools and cripple activities of the state government without any court order to do so.

“Most of the items in their list had been met, except gratuity. Labour gave us three days’ warning on Thursday, so we asked them to sit down. They refused saying that they wouldn’t sit down for anything and they walked out.”

When asked if the state government had any plan to go to court to seek redress, Umoh said, “How can we go to court when we have not yet exhausted all avenues of discourse?”