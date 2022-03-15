Abia state government has sealed-off scores of shops at blocks PK1 and PK2, Zone 11 in the ever over-crowded Cemetery Market, Aba, over structural defects in the blocks and danger of collapsing.

The government also went after the contracting firm that handled the two-storey building project to ensure that it was held liable for the defect to serve as deterrent to others.

The commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu stated this after inspecting the blocks, adding that the directive was given by governor Okezie Ikpeazu as part of safety measures in the market.

His words: “This administration, you know, places security of lives and property of the residents above every other considerations and cannot fold its arms and watch this dangerous development and similar others unchallenged.”

Kalu further announced that the government has banned street trading along the newly reconstructed Ngwa Road, warning that the ministry’s task force team and the security agencies had began monitoring compliance with the directive.

He explained that with the development, the government had initiated moves to ensure the return of the traders to the their shops and stalls in the market to avoid being arrested and their wares confisticated by the team and the agencies.

Kalu’s visit followed the government’s setting up of a committee to review the structural integrity of structures in major markets across the state with a view to avoid their possible collapse.

