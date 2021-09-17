Five people including a student of Akperan Orshi College of Agriculture Yandev were killed in a renewed cult war in Gboko local government area of Benue State.

The state police public relations officer, Cathrine Anene, who confirmed the killings, disclosed that already three persons had been arrested in connection with the heinous crime.

LEADERSHIP gathered that one out of the five, was killed in North Bank area of Màkurdi the state capital in a related clash.

An eyewitness said two cult groups in the area had engaged in a supremacy battle of who controls the area resulting in the death of four persons.

He said, the cult war which started on Tuesday resulted to the killing of three persons at Gbar-Mkar in Gboko east while a 21-year-old Vershima Bendega aka Ter Kwande was killed in his home, Gboko central in the early hours of Wednesday.

Narrating his ordeal, an uncle to the victim who lives at Number 10, Iorkyaa Ako street, Gboko central where the incidence took place Mr. Celestine Bendega said, “around 1:00 am Wednesday, we heard loud sounds of banging on the door, when I peeped from my room, I saw over 20 young boys with machetes and axes hitting somebody on the ground, after they certified the macheted person dead, they started moving door by door collecting monies and handsets including mine”.

Bendega said, “when we came out after they finished, we saw my younger brother, Mr. Vershima Bendega popularly known as Ter Kwande who was a student of Akperan Orshi Polytechnic, Gboko, macheted to death

“He said even though I was watching them through the window, I couldn’t identify any of them because it was dark and they were very hostile”

Bendega maintained that the corpse of his younger brother Vershima had been taken to the morgue by the police.