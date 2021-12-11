A 100 level female student in the department of tourism at the Taraba State University, Jalingo was yesterday electrocuted to death in the university’s hostel.

Enuche was said to have been electrocuted in the hostel shortly after her last examination for the second semester.

The Students Union Government (SUG) president, Amos Enock Sanda, confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP Weekend when contacted.

Sanda said the incident occurred at about 3:30 pm when the student finished her examination and returned to the hostel.

He said while other students discovered that she was struggling with fire, they mobilized and went for rescue and she was rushed to hospital for treatment.

“When we discovered that something of that nature was happening, we mobilised and tried to rescue her, we removed her from the fire and rushed her to the Specialist Hospital Jalingo where she could not survive the burns on her body.

“She died while the doctors were treating her, we have already deposited her corpse at the hospital’s morgue, I will be going back to school to get more details about her and where she came from,” he said.

Sanda further stated that students in the school were calm after the death of the girl.