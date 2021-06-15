The recent announcement made by the State commissioner of Education, Prof. Badamasi Lawal Charanchi, on student’s performances in the just released 2020 WAEC and NECO results, while addressing news men in Katsina, aptly captured the trending subject matter in the state, on the level of transformation the education sector has witnessed under the present administration.

According to him, out of a total of 53,982 candidates who sat for NECO 2020 examination, 48,988 representing 91 per cent scored 5 credits in any subject, adding that 33,310 of such students scored 5 credits in Mathematics and English representing 63 per cent of the total number of those who scored 5 credits in any subject.

On WAEC Examination, the commissioner announced that 22,884 candidates sat for WAEC examination out of which 19,224 representing 84 per cent scored 5 credit in any subjects and that 9,313 obtained 5 credit including Mathematics and English which is about 48 per cent.

Also, on NABTEB, he points out that 5 schools across the state registered for the examination with a total student population of about 770 students who sat for the examination, and out of which 576 candidates scored 5 credits in any subject, amounting to 70.9 per cent.

He added that 498 scored 5 credits including mathematics and English,

“From the combined results of WAEC, NECO and NABTEB, a total of 77,676 candidates sat for the examination out of which 68,758 scored 5 credits in any subject representing 88.6 per cent while 43,121 scored 5 credits in English and Mathematics inclusive, he said.

He outlined other additional reforms attained by the Masari administration in the education sector, which according to him include: free schooling, free feeding, and ensuring students who qualified after the pre -exam test have their fees paid by Katsina State government.

He then gave the overall conclusion of 2020 as thus: “ Katsina has 43,121 candidates that can proceed to tertiary education whenever they are able to pass the necessary qualifying exams.

’’From history, Katsina students have never obtained 84 and 48 per cent respectively and 5 credits including Mathematics and English. This is the first time students scored wonderfully in the WAEC examination.

‘’They are able to pass wonderfully, remarkably and his Excellency is happy with his repositioning efforts of the Education.

“The achievements Katsina has recorded in the education sector under Masari’s administration, has created an ample opportunity for her children to compete in any part of the world.

“When we came on board from 2015 till date, we met 15 – 19 per cent of students who scored 5 credits in any subject, but from 2015 to date a total number of 397,684 candidates sat WAEC, NABTEB and NECO combined and out of them all, 287,313 representing 72 per cent scored 5 credits in any subject.”

He explained that from an abysmal score rate of 15-17 percentages prior Masari’s administration, to a score rate of 63 per cent with credits in Mathematics and English and any subject as indicated in the graph provided in this analysis, it remains glaring that the education sector has been repositioned by the administration of Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

“A 19 per cent score which is failure and to 72 per cent which is an excellent and outstanding performance, what interests most is for those that passed both English and Mathematics at credit levels, and have impressed our governor up to the extent that he can now declare that a population of about 101,656 candidates of Katsina State origin have obtained the necessary requirements that would position them to seek further education up to tertiary level and all in just six years of being on board.

“The promises made during the campaign days and going by the present achievements recorded through the SSCE examinations, has certainly transformed Katsina from a failed status achieved by the previous administrations to an excellent status.”