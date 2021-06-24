hairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume (Borno South), has called on the federal government to revisit the safe school initiative in order to tackle the issue of mass abduction.

Speaking after the Senate passed a bill for the establishment of Federal College of Education (FCE) Gwoza, Ndume said the abductions are temporary setback and expressed optimism that Nigerians are resilient people and will get over it.

“The people are resilient and they know the importance of going to school. I am sure they will not allow the situation to stop them. We will get out of it,” Ndume said while calling on the federal government to ensure that the schools are safe.

“I think it is time that the federal government looked into the safe school initiative and revisit it to make our schools safer. The House of Representatives is investigating that. I am aware that Gordon Brown was supposed to chair the programme. And there were several donations made in that regard,” Ndume added.

The passage of the bill for the establishment of FCE Gwoza followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

Senator Sandy Onuh, who presented the report by the Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND Committee on behalf of the chairman, Babba Kaita Ahmad, said the establishment of the Federal College of Education, Gwoza, would support the North East zone in improving the education sector.

