University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) has officially joined its counterparts in a nationwide one-month warning strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The chairman of the ASUU branch, Dr Kassim Umaru, told LEADERSHIP in an interview yesterday that the academic staff took the decision to join the strike after a meeting with its members.

Our correspondent who visited the school in the early hours of yesterday found that the academic staff had abandoned activities while students were seen roaming about.

Umaru said, “When the strike was declared on the 14th in our NEC, all the branches went back to their destination and domesticated the strike. University of Abuja domesticated the strike yesterday and unanimously agreed that the strike is total and comprehensive. So all the members are on strike, no lectures and other activities.”

Reacting to the forthcoming convocation of the university which is supposed to hold next week, he said the ASUU members will not attend even if it is going to hold, saying the NEC will meet after one month to assess the level of response from the government.

Meanwhile, some students of the university who bared their minds to our reporter on the development expressed frustration given that the strike is already affecting them in many ways.

Amina Yusuf, a recent graduate in the Department of Agricultural Science said the strike has affected her because she could not finish her clearance.

“Right now, I came for my clearance but unfortunately, the offices are locked because of the ASUU strike and our results are supposed to be out but it is not.

“Convocation is next week and ASUU is on strike so probably, we may not go for camp. So, it has actually affected us, the government should do something about this,” she said.